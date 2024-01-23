Betty Driggers, 95, entered her Heavenly home January 20, 2024, with her family at her side. She was born in Nashville, Georgia to Richmond Lee Gaskins and Hattie Floyd. She was one of eight children, being one of the last two surviving siblings. Betty became a bride at an early age, and soon made Claxton, Georgia her home and became the mother of three children. She was well known in the community having run a daycare in her home for many years along with her daughter, Dot. It was during this time she earned the name “MeMa” and was lovingly called that by most everyone that knew her. She faithfully served at Bull Creek Baptist Church until her age kept her from driving at night and then she became a member of the family at Eastside Baptist Church. She was the oldest member of the church at the time of her death. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richmond Lee Gaskins and Hattie Floyd; husband, B. Edward “Brownie” Driggers; son-in-law, Gerry Bath; grandson, Jeremi Bath and six siblings. Surviving are her son, Edward (Renae) Driggers of Hephzibah, Ga.; daughters, Dot Driggers of Claxton, Ga. and Marilyn Bath of Claxton, Ga.; sister, Dot Wages of Smyrna, Ga.; grandsons, Jarrod (Stacy) Bath, Rodney (Katie) Driggers, Ashley (Ronna) Driggers; 12 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Vistitation will be Wednesday, January 24, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 24, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Bull Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances m ay be made to Eastside Baptist Church, or Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.