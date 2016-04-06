Betty Jo Holloway Mosley, 84, passed away December 9 at her home. She was a native of Candler County, but lived most of her life in Evans County and was a member of First Baptist Church of Claxton. Ms. Betty loved being a homemaker, spending time with her family and working in her garden. She enjoyed gospel music and also liked Elvis Presley. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Jimmy Mosley; son, James Thomas Mosley; sons-in- law, Jimmy Leggett and Bob Kicklighter. Surviving are her daughters, Becky Leggett and Beth Kicklighter, both of Claxton; five grandchildren, Jess and Jay Leggett, Kenny Cannon, Canda Arnold and James Kicklighter; eight great- grandchildren, Jayda, Victoria, Lexi, Landon, Kaedan, Kaylee, Allie and Stephen; several nieces and nephews; sisters, Dot Jones of Metter and Nancy Whiddon of Sautee-Nacoochee, Ga. Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 11, from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 2:30 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to First Baptist Church of Claxton, P.O. Box 607, Claxton Ga. 30417; Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton Ga. 30417; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., Statesboro Ga. 30458. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.