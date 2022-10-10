Betty Sikes Riggs, 95, passed away Saturday, October 8, at Camelia Health and Rehabilitation Center, under the care of Bethany Hospice. She was a member of Sikes Chapel. She was a lifelong homemaker and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Clifford Riggs. Surviving are two sons, Mike Riggs (Janet) and Randy Riggs (Katina), both of Claxton; grandchildren, Heather Kennedy (Shane), Daphne Sapp, Michael Riggs (Jill), Gincy Romano, Rachel Lee (Dustin) and Caleb Riggs; great-grandchildren, Hannah Sapp, Gregory Romano, Kaci Romano, Ashley Horton, Lindsey Horton, Blake Horton, Haze Lee, Petra Riggs and Ava Lee; great-great-grandchildren, Finley Durrence and Willa Kate Durrence. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 13, 11 a.m. at Sikes Chapel Cemetery. Burial will be in Sikes Chapel Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Sikes Chapel, c/o Elizabeth Hallman, P.O. Box 980, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.