Betty Wilson Grice, 91, the Grice family Matriarch, died September 7 at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient facility in Statesboro. She was a Tattnall County native who lived in Evans County most of her life. She had been a resident of Southern Manor Senior Living, with her beloved daughter Glenda Grice, for the past three years. Betty was retired from the Claxton TV Center where she worked beside her late husband Herschel Grice and his business partner Gary Tippins. She loved serving her community through their small business and serving in her church, Union United Methodist Church. Betty and Herschel lifted their family from poverty as children of sharecroppers, to raise four children and a grandson, who all became successful in their professions. She considered her greatest accomplishments in life to be her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Herschel Grice; her parents, Ada and Lester Wilson; and her nine siblings, Lehman Wilson, Emmitt Wilson, Emory Wilson, Etta Smith, Fannie Cora Durrence, Madelyn Blocker, Hazel Stubbs, Louise Craft and Frances Grice. She is survived by her four children, Richard (Joyce) Grice of Glennville, David (John Naylor) Grice of Pooler, LaJuan (Robert) DeWitt of Collins, Glenda Grice of Statesboro and her grandson, DeWayne (Lori) Grice of Statesboro, who she helped raise as her son. Additional grandchildren, which she also loved as her own, Beth (Jeff) Smith, Faye (Jason) Durrence, Rodney (Wendy) Todd, Kim (Felix) Chavez and Tommy (Brooke) Grice; great-grandchildren, Chandler Grice, Keith Collins, Hunter Kicklighter, Adrian Grice, Sydney Pope, Tyler Collins, Brooke Todd, Edie Grace Grice, Emily Chavez and Aaron Chavez, Daniel Grice, J.R. Moore and Jamie Moore; and eight great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 10 at 9:30 a.m. with the celebration of life service following at 11 a.m. at Union United Methodist Church, 57 Union Church Road in Claxton. Reverend’s John Ryan and Thomas Kennison will officiate. Betty will be eulogized by her grandson, DeWayne Grice. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers are Tommy Grice, Adrian Grice, Jeff Smith, Rodney Todd, Jason Durrence and Felix Chavez. In lieu of flowers, remembrances are requested to Southern Manor Senior Living, 1532 Fair Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458 to assist in the long-term support and care of Betty’s daughter, Glenda Grice. The Grice family offers a special thanks to Ralph Cowart and his amazing team at Southern Manor for making her last home, her best home and to Ogeechee Area Hospice for their wonderfully compassionate end of life care. Both facilities are blessings to our community. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.