Beverly Ann Brown, 86, passed away April 14 at her home. The Bulloch County native was a homemaker who loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed cooking for her family and fishing. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Anderson, S.C. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eli Brown; grandson, Chris Selman; sister, Willette NeSmith. Surviving are her sons, Danny (Patsy) Brown of Anderson, S.C., Tommy (Robin) Brown of Harper’s Ferry, W.V. and Tony (Danielle) Brown of Claxton; daughter, Kay (Jacky) Brady of Iva, S.C.; brother, Jerrell NeSmith of Claxton; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; and a close niece, Amy Page. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 16, at 1 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Sikes Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.