Beverly DeLoach Montgomery passed away at the age of 87 on January 26 after a period of failing health. She was the oldest of five children born to Lera and John DeLoach in Claxton, Georgia on July 27, 1934. She spent her childhood developing a strong work ethic on the family farm and enjoying leisure time at the Georgia coast. Eager to expand her horizons, Beverly left Claxton to attend nursing school at University Hospital of the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta where she met her husband Tom, a medical student. They lived in Chapel Hill, N.C., New York, N.Y. and Key West, Fla. before settling in Athens in 1962. Soon after arriving in Athens, Beverly became president of the Newcomer’s Club and joined a bridge club with a group of neighborhood ladies who became her lifelong friends. Beverly was a homemaker for many years while serving on the ladies auxiliary boards of both St. Mary’s Hospital and Athens General Hospital (now Piedmont Athens Regional). She was the busy mother of Tim, John, Alice, Jim and Ann and was active in supporting their activities at Athens Academy and in the Clarke County school district. Beverly returned to nursing in 1983 and was a nurse manager on the psychiatric and substance abuse unit at Athens Regional. She loved this work immensely and enjoyed the privilege of providing compassionate care to those struggling with emotional difficulties and addiction. Beverly was a fiercely independent person who enjoyed traveling all over the country to visit her children, grandchildren, extended family and friends. She attended her high school and nursing school reunions every year and especially loved her visits to Pawley’s Island, S.C., which was one of her favorite places in the world. She is survived by her son Tim Montgomery of Athens, son John Montgomery of Longmont, Colorado, daughter Alice (and son-in-law Craig) Hunt of Trinity, Florida, son Jim Montgomery (and partner Jane Greer) of Savannah, and daughter Ann (and son-in-law Jason) Pitts of New London, N.H. She also leaves behind her two cherished grandsons Parker Pitts and Bennett Pitts of New London, N.H.; sister, Evelyn Kessler of Claxton, sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Wayne Strickland of Claxton and countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who have brought so much joy to her life. Services will be held at a later date and will be announced by Bernstein Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.bernsteinfuneralhome.com.