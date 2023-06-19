Beverly Edwards Freeman, aged 98 years and cherished by family and friends, passed away on June 18, 2023. It is with profound sadness that we share news of the departure of a remarkable individual who touched the lives of so many during her time with us. While we mourn the loss of a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, we also celebrate a life lived to the fullest and the lasting impact she made on all who had the privilege of knowing her. Beverly was born in Claxton, Georgia on May 21, 1925 and spent most of her life there. She attended the University of Georgia, a proud member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, and earned her Business Degree in 1947. An avid fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, Bev enjoyed the connections with friends and family which were fostered through celebrating Georgia football. Later in life, Bev brought togetherness and camaraderie to the Augusta Gardens Assisted Living facility, becoming well known for hosting football tailgates for friends, staff, and residents. Beverly is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Cleve Freeman; her parents, B.B. and Myrtie Collins Edwards; her sister, Helen Edwards Peyton; brother-in-law, A.L. Peyton; her brother, Ben Edwards; a niece, Ginger; and a nephew, Brant. Beverly was, for several years prior to her passing, the oldest living member of the First Baptist Church of Claxton. There she was a charter member of the Missions at Lunch prayer group and a member of the Fidelis Sunday school class. Beverly cherished the many friendships she made at church, keeping in regular contact with her church family following her relocation from Claxton. Beverly was a beacon of light and inspiration, leaving an indelible mark on the world around her. She possessed an extraordinary zest for life and an unwavering dedication to those she held dear. She brought warmth and compassion wherever she went, creating treasured memories which will forever be cherished. Bev enjoyed travel and countless adventures with a close group of friends and travel companions, all from Claxton, over the years. Among her adventures, Bev was aboard the first non-stop flight from Atlanta to Hawaii, where, upon landing, she was greeted with champagne and leis. Along with her group of traveling ladies, Bev visited western Canada, New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and, with her closest lifelong friend, Louise Majors, traveled to London where the two friends caught sight of the Queen Mother. Bev radiated love and care towards family and friends. She was a pillar of support, always ready with a listening ear, kind words, and an open heart. Her nurturing spirit enriched the lives of loved ones, providing guidance, comfort, and encouragement during both joyous and challenging times. As we bid farewell to Bev, we take comfort in the memories we shared, the laughter we enjoyed, and the profound love she bestowed upon us. Her spirit will forever live on in hearts and minds, a beacon of inspiration reminding us to live each day with purpose, compassion, and gratitude – as she frequently articulated; ‘remembering who we are.’ Bev leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness. She is survived by her three daughters, Ann Freeman (Bob), Eve Reeves (Terry), and Jil Goodson. She leaves behind four grandchildren, Casey Brewton, Brandon Reeves, Britney Reeves and James Cleveland Goodson; five great-grandchildren, Kelsey Grace Brewton, Elliott Reeves, Grover Goodson, Harlan Goodson and Gwyneth Reeves. Although her physical presence is no longer with us, the impact of her extraordinary life will continue to resonate in the lives of all who were fortunate enough to know her. A celebration of Bev’s life will include visitation at 10 a.m., and services at 11 a.m., on June 20, at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in Claxton. Interment will follow at Brewton cemetery in Hagan, Georgia. In honor of her memory and in lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to First Baptist Church of Claxton, Brewton Cemetery, or other deserving charitable organizations. Pallbearers will be Carroll Anderson, Charles Brewton, Milton Kennedy, Luther Royal, Ron Strickland, and Matt Majors. Honorary pallbearers will be the Fidelis Sunday school class and the Missions at Lunch group from First Baptist Church of Claxton. We bid farewell to a beloved soul who touched our lives in countless ways. May Bev’s spirit find eternal peace, and may we carry forward her legacy by embracing the love and compassion she shared with the world. Rest in peace, Mother, Grandmother, and Friend. You will be deeply missed and forever remembered. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.