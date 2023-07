Beverly Oleta Matteson, 86, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Camellia Heath and Rehab. She was a native of Dade County Florida and was of Baptist Faith. Ms. Matteson was a retired Register Nurse. Survivors include a son, David (Sandra) Marsh of Collins; daughter, Janet Richardson of Metter; six grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at a later date at her home. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements,