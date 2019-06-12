Bicycle Ride Across Georgia Comes to Claxton

Driving through town on Friday, June 7 wasn’t the same as usual. There was something new on the road. They were everywhere. Some were riding solo and others came in bulks. These newcomers everyone had to share the road with were the BRAG cyclists’ participants and they were over one thousand in number.

The Bicycle Ride Across Georgia (BRAG) is an annual road-cycling tour across the state that began in 1980 as an offshoot of RAGBRAI, the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. Between 1,000 and 2,000 riders participate in BRAG’s great ride every year.

This year’s ride marked the fortieth anniversary for BRAG and their first year traveling through Claxton.

By Rose Beasley, Staff Writer