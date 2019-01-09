Big Bowl Cook-off on Jan. 17

Evans County C.A.R.E.S. annual Big Bowl Cook-off will be held Thursday, Jan. 17. Doors will open at 6 p.m., at the Veterans Community Center in Claxton. The fundraising event features local “Celebrity Chefs” vying for the title of Big Bowl Champion. Cook-off will feature chili, soups/stews, main dish entrees, appetizers and desserts. Chefs will compete for first, second and third place in each category. The overall winner will be the team who receives the most donations. The public is invited to come out, enjoy the fun and sample the food of over 20 competing teams. All donations will benefit Evans County’s Cancer Association Relief Effort and Support (C.A.R.E.S.)

Subscribe to the Claxton Enterprise today! Call us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.

By Julie Braly, Editor