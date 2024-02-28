‘Big Bowl’ raises $45,900 for CARES!

Last Thursday, community members flooded the Evans County Wildlife Club for the 2024 Annual Big Bowl Cook-Off. Delicious dishes from local businesses, government associations, community groups, churches and individuals brewed up chilis, soups, stews, gumbo, chowders, main dishes, appetizers, desserts, and dishes that fit within a separate “other” category. This event serves as the kick-off of this year’s C.A.R.E.S. campaign, with a mission to “provide assistance to local citizens who have been diagnosed with cancer and to promote research efforts in finding a cure for cancer.

