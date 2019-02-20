Big changes at Recreation Department

A lot of big changes are happening at the Evans County Recreation Department (ECRD). In addition to new baseball and softball season changes made by the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA), a new building and various renovations are near completion at the ball fields.

As previously reported, GRPA recently made a major change to the calendar for district and state tournament competitions for both baseball and softball. According to ECRD Director, Brian Todd, the new schedule now requires that district tournaments for baseball and softball be held prior to the third Saturday in June. State level competitions will be held on the fourth Tuesday through Saturday in June. Due to this change, registration for baseball, softball, and t-ball has been publicized and ended Feb. 15.

When it’s time for player and coaches to hit the fields, everyone will be able to enjoy the new amenities and improvements at the ball fields.

The old building that was in the center of the fields has been torn down and replaced with a new one. The new single story building, which is near completion, will house the concession stand, two bathrooms, and storage area.

By Julie Braly, Editor