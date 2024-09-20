Bill Wood, 77 years old, of Claxton, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2024. Bill was a father, a Veteran, and a lover of music and the outdoors. As a father, he never feared showing affection or saying, ‘I love you.’ He shared his catalog of music, spanning every genre and left his children with an immense number of songs that will carry his memory whenever played. He instilled in his children the value of music, cinema, travel, and culture. As a Veteran, he served in both the Army and Navy. He also was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He saw the world through his 24-year service in the military, visiting all but one continent. After he retired as Senior Chief Petty Officer in the Navy, he traveled extensively seeing all 50 states. He was proud to call the U.S. home and showed his children the beauty of our very own country. He is preceded in death by parents, William and Ellen Wood; siblings, Hugh Wood and Mildred Brewton; and his son, William Marcus Wood. He is survived by his children, Jeffrey M. Wood (Tammy Bland) and Kristian Adele Lanier (Tom Lanier). The family will receive friends on Friday, September 20, beginning at 6:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Low Country Cremation and Burial. Low Country Cremation and Burial has the honor to serve the Wood family.