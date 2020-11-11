Billie Jean “Sissie” Weathers, 58, passed away November 10 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. She was a native Evans County and lived most of her life in Claxton. Sissie was a member of Unity Baptist Church and manager of the Claxton Elementary School Lunchroom for 10 years. She loved her children and granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill Pittman and Joyce Sapp; and a sister, Cindy Alba. Surviving are her husband, Charles B. Weathers; sons, Charles (Moe) Weathers (Kristen Murphy) and William (Ashley) Weathers, all of Claxton; brothers, Al Pittman of Sylvania and Wayne (Michelle) Pittman of Claxton; granddaughter, Stormy Lee Weathers; sisters in-law, Holly Weathers, Kim Sapp and Nancy Lewis, all of Claxton; special niece, Maria Alba; several nieces and nephews also survive. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and chapel service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 12, at 2 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Remembrances may be made to a charity of your choice Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.