Billy Benjamin Deloach, 83, of Claxton died Saturday, December 21, 2024, at Oxley Park Health and Rehab in Lyons, Georgia under the care of Affinis Hospice, from complications of lung cancer. Billy was born in Pineora, Georgia on October 5 , 1941, to Ben and Margaret Deloach. He grew up in Evans County and graduated from Claxton High School in 1960. After graduation, Billy joined the United States Marine Corps where he proudly served four years of duty. After his service, Billy worked various jobs including three years as a Savannah City Police Officer. During the early 1970s, he worked for Northrop Grumman, and during this time he met his wife of over 45 years, Betty. In the late 1970s Billy began an over four-decade career working in the automotive sales industry in Georgia and South Carolina. He retired in the early 2000s to care for Betty as she fought a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Billy loved spending time with family and friends, telling stories and sharing a laugh, and working out in his yard. He enjoyed The Andy Griffith Show, westerns, Science Fiction, and relaxing in his recliner with a good book. He also loved cooking and could make an excellent pound cake from a recipe handed down from his mama. He was a country boy who came from very humble beginnings and could make a meal out of lima beans. Some of Billy’s great joys later in life after Betty’s passing were spending time with his son golfing and fishing and helping to welcome his grandson Daniel into the world this past Easter Sunday. He was a member of Claxton Church of Christ. Billy was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister; his sister, Freida Barras; and a grandson, Ben Deloach. He is survived by his son, David Deloach (Stephanie) of Garden City, Ga.; daughter, Angela Gerrald (Dennis) of Statesboro, Ga.; brother, Lonnie “Pete” Deloach (Dora) of Bullhead City, Arizona; grandson, Daniel Gerrald; and great-grandchildren, Madison Deloach, David Deloach III, Hayden Deloach, and Gabriel Deloach. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Billy also leaves behind his chihuahua mix, Abby, his constant and loyal companion for the past six years. Visitation was h eld Monday, December 23, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Monday, December 23, 11:00 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Union Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Affinis Hospice, 806 Maple Drive, Vidalia, Ga. 30474 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.