Billy DeLoach of Shellman Bluff, Ga. passed away peacefully on January 17, 2023 at Hospice of the Golden Isles after a valiant fight with Alzheimer’s. Billy was born to Mary Sue and Homer DeLoach, Sr. in Savannah, Georgia. He was a graduate of Savannah High School. Billy served his country for six years in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. He was a devoted husband to his wife Sally and a hardworking father to his sons John and Jeffrey. Billy was a member and Past Master of Roger Lacey Lodge # 722 in Savannah. He was an Assistant Scoutmaster in the Boy Scouts of America and ran a successful auto repair business for many years. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sally DeLoach; two sons, John (Terri Lee) DeLoach of Tallahassee, Florida and Jeffrey (Laurie) DeLoach of Shellman Bluff, Georgia; four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, at the First Presbyterian Church of Darien, Georgia, 403 Jackson Street. Rev. Doug Craven and Rev. Dr. Jimmy Griffin will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Georgia 31525. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with all arrangements.