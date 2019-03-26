Billy Morris Tennessee

Billy Morris Hennessee, 75, passed away March 26 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. Billy was a native of Statesboro but grew up in Richmond Hill where he graduated from high school in 1962. He owned several businesses throughout his life and was a C.P.A. for 50 years in Savannah and Claxton. Billy was survived by a loving family and many friends who adore him. He was a very kind and generous man who had a great love for his family, friends and animals. Surviving are his wife, Margaret C. Hennessee of Daisy; son, Paul Hennessee of Daisy; daughter, Andrea (Jeff) Preston of St. Simons Island; sisters, Gail Greene and Debbie Hennessee; brother, Gary Hennessee, Sr., all of Richmond Hill; grandchildren, Alex (Ena) Hennessee, Jarrod Preston and Joel Preston; niece, Megan Hennessee; nephews, Gary Hennessee, Jr. and Gary Greene; loyal employee, Irene McCray. Visitation will be Saturday, March 30, from 1-2 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30 , at 2 p.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tammy Fincher officiating. Speakers will be Ron Burroughs and Burke Wall. Burial will be at a later date. Remembrances may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., Statesboro, Ga. 30458 or Tommy and Shirley Strickland Cancer Center, One Meadows Parkway, Vidalia, Ga. 30474. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.