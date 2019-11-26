Blood Drive Dec. 4 – Gove the Gift of Life

Give the gift that means something – the gift of life. An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Weds., Dec. 4 at the Veterans Community Center on Hwy. 280 in Claxton, from 2 – 7 p.m. Consider becoming a blood donor the Red Cross provides about 40 percent of our nation’s blood and blood components, all from generous volunteer donors. But supply can’t always meet demand because……

