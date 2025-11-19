Blue Star Memorial Marker gets overdue expert redo

The Blue Star Memorial Marker on the court house square in Claxton was placed there October 29, 1995, by the Claxton Garden Club and Oleander District of The Garden Club of Georgia, in cooperation with The Garden Club of Georgia, Inc. and Evans County Commissioners.

A special dedication ceremony was held after the marker was placed there. An article of the dedication was in The Claxton Enterprise, November 2, 1995 and accompanied by photos.

