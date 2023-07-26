BOA working to resolve questions about tax liability for heavy equipment in Evans County

Members of the Evans County Board of Assessors (BOA) have questions concerning the possible tax liability for heavy equipment parked at a property site next to Hwy. 129 N., according to Board discussions that have been ongoing for about three months. The BOA has sought to determine exactly who might be responsible for paying personal property taxes on the equipment, dependent upon when the machinery was first transported to the site for storage.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.