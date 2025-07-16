Board hires new firm to represent schools

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Board of Education members voted last week to hire the law firm of Pereira, Kirby, Kinsinger, and Nguyen, LLP to represent the local school system.

The unanimous vote came following a closed door called meeting on July 8, endorsed by BOE members Bo Eason and Dorcas Moore.

The change in legal representation came after School Board Attorney Ron Hallman recently announced his planned retirement.

