Board of Education hosts town hall meeting

The Board of Education (BOE) hosted a town hall meeting during a previously announced called meeting Monday night. The purpose of the meeting was to provide information regarding the District’s five-year facilities plan, which includes the relocation of the BOE office. While several members of the public attended the meeting, only a few posed questions about the plan or made comments…

…Larry Davis, Jr., was sworn into office by Elections Superintendent Darin McCoy following the BOE meeting held Monday night. Previously, during the February BOE meeting, Davis was approved by the Board to fill the District 6 seat on an interim basis until a candidate is elected in a special election….

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper, including our e-edition, by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. All subscriptions include access to our weekly digital version as well as our online archives dating back to 1915.