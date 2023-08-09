Board of Elections transition in 2025

The Board of Commissioners (BOC) signed off early last month on a resolution that allows Evans County to go forward with a plan to establish a Board of Elections to oversee the election process here. According to the measure approved by the BOC, the resolution to switch to a board of elections will be introduced in the next Legislative Session of the General Assembly.

