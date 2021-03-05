Bobby Anthony ‘Tony’ Roberson, 63, of Metter and husband of Lynn Bland Roberson, passed away early Friday, March 5 at his residence after a short battle with cancer. Tony was born in Albany and lived most of his life in Tifton before moving to Metter over 23 years ago. He worked for South Atlantic Galvanizing in Claxton as a supervisor in the shipping and receiving department. Tony was known by many for his love of farming and animals, having attended many sales over the years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby Claude Roberson and Hilda Hall. Surviving are his wife, Lynn Bland Roberson of Metter; his son, Caleb Roberson of Metter; two daughters, Jenna and Audrianna; and his brother, Chip Baggett of Tifton. A private family service will be held at a later date. Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.