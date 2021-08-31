Bobby F. May Sr., age 77, passed away at his home on Friday, August 20. He was born October 24, 1943 in Jesup and had lived in Claxton most of his life. He was retired from the construction industry and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Mr. Bobby loved cooking and was the happiest when he was spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Bobby F. “Sam” May, Jr.; siblings, Willard, Johnny, Arvil, Alex, Jr., Alvin, Harold, David and Buddy May, Earline Knight, Willene McNair, Leatha Scott, and Joyce Cook. He is survived by his loving and devoted daughter and son-in-law, Suzie and Jackie DeLoach of Claxton; step-children, Mark DeLoach and Cathy Boyett, both of Claxton and Mandy Williams of Glennville; siblings, Carolyn Craven of Brunswick, Lois Autry of Jesup and Genell May of Virginia; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services wereconducted at 11a.m., Tuesday, August 24, from the Chapel of Glennville Funeral Home with the Rev. Nathan Pittman officiating. Interment followed in May Hill Cemetery in Evans County. Pallbearers were Ricky May, Jimmy Medlin, Brandon Crosby, Kevin DeLoach, Bobby Lee DeLoach and Trey May. Glennville Funeral Home served the May family.