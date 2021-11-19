Bobby Ray Jones, 75, passed away November 17, surrounded by family and friends at East Ga. Regional Medical Center. Bobby was an Evans County native where he lived all of his life. He graduated from Claxton High School and obtained a BS in Industrial Arts from Georgia Southern University. He began farming two quarters before he graduated college, due to the death of his father. He planted row crops, tobacco and ran a layer hen operation. He never gave up farming, but he added other jobs. He worked in the poultry business for about 10 years, then was a probation officer in the offices of Claxton, Springfield and Statesboro for 18 years. He retired in 2006 to go back home and raise a cattle herd. He was a member of many organizations; he was a Free Mason and a Shriner where he obtained the role of Worship Master and enjoyed the fellowship of these fine men. He was awarded the Evans County Young Farmer of the year and was a lifetime member of Daisy United Methodist Church where he was finance chairman. He was also the current chairman of the Evans County Tax Assessor. Bobby was just a good man and a man of integrity. Words someone might use to describe him are “funny”, “good listener”, “excellent helper”, “lover of family and friends” and “a man with a high moral character”. He kept his word and was loyal and honest. When you met Bobby, you knew you had made a friend for life. He was a private, silent contributor to the needs of families and children. He rarely wanted anyone to know what he supported. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Jones and Versie Strickland Jones of Evans County. Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Angelia “Angie” Jones; daughter, Courtney Jones Fitzgerald; granddaughter, Sidney Fitzgerald; sister, Judy Jones Scarboro; nephews, Stacy (Lisa) Scarboro and their sons, Thomas, Stephen and James; nephew, Shad (Jill) Scarboro and their daughter, Ada; niece, Heather (Jason) Lazar and their children, Lily and Kiera Lazar. Special family friends include, Tracey Black Solaro; lifelong best friends, Bill (Karen) Callaway; Clinton “Bubba” Crosby. William Fitzgerald, a close family friend and the father of Sidney was also very special. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 20, 4 – 6 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 21, 3 p.m., at Daisy United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Daisy United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 106, Daisy, Ga. 30423, and Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 178, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.