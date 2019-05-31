BOC adjust proposed FY 20 budget – includes funding to IDA

County Commissioners held a called meeting Thursday, May 30, to discuss possible adjustments to the proposed FY 20 budget.

Previously, during a called meeting on May 21, Commissioners announced it would not provide the $50,6000 funds requested by the Claxton-Evans IDA. Commissioners did, however, agree to continue to keep the IDA on the county’s insurance as well as maintain IDA grounds – at a cost of approximately $25,000-$30,000 annually.

Since that time, representatives from IDA met with members of the BOC’s budget committee to discuss the impact of the funding cuts.

Commissioners held a called meeting Tuesday, May 21, during which County Administrator Casey Burkhalter presented two options to commissioners for the projected FY 20. The first option reflected no funding for the IDA while the second reflected $15,000.

