BOC adjusts proposed FY 2020 budget

County Commissioners held a called meeting Thursday, May 30, to discuss possible adjustments to the proposed FY 20 budget.

Previously, during a called meeting on May 21, Commissioners announced it would not provide the $50,6000 funds requested by the Claxton-Evans IDA. Commissioners did, however, agree to continue to keep the IDA on the county’s insurance as well as maintain IDA grounds – at a cost of approximately $25,000-$30,000 annually.

Since that time . . .

By Julie Braly, Editor