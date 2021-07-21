BOC approves application for solar collection facility

Evans County Commissioners unanimously approved an application for a solar collection facility during its regular monthly meeting last week.

County Code Administrator Walt Purcell advised commissioners GA Solar DG1, LLC – a solar project under development by Origis Energy – had successfully submitted all paperwork and met all requirements under the county’s solar facility ordinance.

…The project proposes building an approximate 16-acre photovoltaic (PV) solar facility on private land.

By Julie Braly, Editor