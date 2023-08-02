BOC approves pay hike for County employees Cost of Living Adjustment for full time workers first since 1.5 % increase in 2018

Evans County employees were awarded an 8 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) last week, following a closed session of the Board of Commissioners for the stated purpose of discussing ‘personnel’. The board met July 25 in a called meeting to discuss several agenda items, including the Fiscal Year 2024 budget. Upon returning to open session after the meeting was closed for about 15 minutes, BOC members voted unanimously to award the ‘across-the-board’ pay raise.

