BOC, BOE meetings set Oct. 1, Oct. 2

Evans County Board of Commissioners will meet today (Wednesday, Oct. 1) at 5:00 p.m. The special meeting agenda identifies six topics, including personnel contracts, and one budget amendment on salaries.

Board of Education members meet Oct. 2, 5:30 p.m., for hearing number 2 on the FY 2026 operatin . budget. Final approval of the new budget is expected when the BOE meets next on Monday, Oct. 6, 6:00 p.m.

The Commissioners meet in the Administrative Building, West Main Street in Claxton.

BOE meetings are held in the administrative building, 705 W. Main Street in Claxton.