BOC cancels meeting

Last Friday, Evans County Board of Commissioners cancelled a called meeting set for yesterday, June 19, in which commissioners would most likely have discussed Evans Memorial Hospital’s recent request to borrow $700,000 in excess funds from a debt reserve account currently servicing a series of 2006 hospital bonds to pay down nearly $1.3 million in accounts payable. County Clerk Leah Edwards and Administrator Casey Burkhalter confirmed the meeting was cancelled because not all commissioners were able to attend.

In a public meeting earlier this month, the BOC agreed they would make no decision regarding the hospital’s request unless a full board and the county attorney were present. Commissioners Jill Griffin and Irene Burney were unable to attend last night’s meeting.

Burkhalter says the BOC was also slated to discuss the county’s FY19 budget last night. County officials are now working to schedule another called meeting within the next couple of weeks. If no date can be set, the BOC will take up both matters at their regular monthly board meeting on Tuesday, July 3. Â The BOC meets in the Courthouse Annex at 6:30 p.m.