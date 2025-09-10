BOC meets tonight; FY 26 budget hearing

Evans County Commissioners will meet tonight (Wednesday) at 5:30 p.m., following a public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2026 budget. Adoption of the new budget has been delayed due to delays in property tax notices and short staffing in multiple departments, according to recent information from County Administrator Casey Burkhalter. The County has been operating under a resolution that allows for keeping last year’s budget in place, until the new budget is adopted. Commissioners are considering a recommended General Fund budget of $7,529,450 in revenues and expenses for the new fiscal year. Of that amount, more than $4.2 million will be derived from various fee accounts. The BOC regular meeting at 5:30 tonight follows a 5:00 p.m. budget hearing. With employee pay increases factored into the FY 2026 budget, payroll is expected to increase by nearly $400,000 over the next year. Employees with five years or more with the County will see a 6 percent pay increase, while those with 1-4 years will receive a 3 percent increase. The commissioners are expected to hear again from property owners who were recently denied more than two years refund for taxes they were billed and paid, but learned they did not owe. Eddie and Craig Hodges are listed on tonight’s agenda. They paid nearly $6,000 for taxes on property they discovered was not theirs.

