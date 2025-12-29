BOC members set millage in final meeting of 2025

Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Evans County Board of Commissioners will conduct public hearings next week for review of plans to approve a millage rate that will increase taxes on property in both the unincorporated and incorporated areas of the County.

Members of the BOC agreed unanimously during a special meeting on Dec. 23 to conduct hearings on Jan. 7 at 11:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., to allow public review of the millage rate expected to be given final approval on January 14, 6:00 p.m.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132. (See full story in the December 31 edition of The Enterprise).