BOC now finalizing ordinance updates

After nearly two years of reviews at several levels, revisions to Evans County’s Code of Ordinances are nearing completion and the updated versions will soon be available to the public for viewing. County ordinances include those that set forth requirements for subdivisions, mobile home parks, business licenses, noise restrictions, sale of alcoholic beverages, and many other activities that require a license or permit.

