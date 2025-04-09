BOC orders new Landfill study to learn ‘best use’

County Commissioners plan to take another look at the possibilities going forward for the Evans County Landfill, this time awarding a $15,000 contract for the development of a strategic plan for determining the ‘best use’ of the facility. When they met in regular session April 1, the Board agreed to hire Matt Roper, an environmental specialist who most recently prepared a report titled ECLF Waste Audit & Feasibility Study for the Commissioners, to author the new report based on a 30-day analysis of the operation.

