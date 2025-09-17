BOC reviewing brothers’ request for refund of tax $

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Two Evans County residents who were billed for taxes on property they did not own made another appearance before the Board of Commissioners (BOC) last week, asking for reimbursement of nearly $6,000 they paid in error.

Eddie and Craig Hodges were on the BOC agenda last Wednesday night, asking that the Commissioners reconsider their earlier decision to keep tax money that was erroneously paid over some two decades that they were billed for property that did not belong to them.

