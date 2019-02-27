BOC reviewing changes to purchase ordinance

A new county purchasing ordinance is under review by the Evans Board of Commissioners, with the revised guidelines to be put to a vote when officials next meet on March 5.

The proposed ordinance, if approved, will exempt the county administrator from adhering to the county’s existing requirement for seeking competitive bids on items costing in excess of $5,000 – if purchased at auction or as a result of emergency situations.

For more of this story subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

Mickey Peace, Publisher