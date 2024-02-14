BOC takes steps to bring ECRD under County umbrella

The Evans County Recreation Department will likely become a full department under the administration of the Board of Commissioners, as the BOC agreed last week to move towards the creation of a county advisory board that would act on behalf of the department’s administration. Several weeks ago, members of the ECRD unanimously petitioned the BOC to make the recreation department an official part of county operations while abolishing the ECRD Authority that has had responsibility for the department for many years.

