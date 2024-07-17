BOC talks projects; many items on table

During the Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, July 9, Casey Burkhalter, County Administrator, delivered his report, outlining several critical updates to the board. Unanimous approval of a $5,300 contract with Triple Point Engineering for essential stormwater services at the Landfill, as mandated by state regulations, was one of the first items approved on the agenda, having been motioned by Pratt Lockwood and seconded by Irene Burney.

