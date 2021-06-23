BOE adopts $26.6 FY22 budget

The Evans County School Board voted Monday night (June14) to adopt the FY22 proposed tentative budget. Total revenues are anticipated to be $26,658,457.03 and expenses are estimated at $25,287,603.29, leaving an excess of revenues over expenditures of $1,370,853.74.

The biggest line item change is a decrease in maintenance and operations totaling $897,663.35 as the new school year will begin in the new high school building which…

By Julie Braly, Editor