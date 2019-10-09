BOE Adopts FY19 Millage Rate Increase

The Evans County Board of Education held the third and final required public hearing concerning the FY19 millage rate proposal on Monday, October 7 prior to the regularly scheduled meeting for the evening. There were no objections or questions from the board or public and during the regular board meeting the board members unanimously adopted a millage rate increase of .082 that will require an increase in property taxes by .59% (less than 1%).

School Board Chairman Durell Lynn made the following statement, “This is a requirement that we must do because our current millage rate of 13.91 does not meet the state requirement of 14 mills and if we do not do this then we will lose about 1.7 million dollars of equalization money from the state.”

In a previously tabled item,…..

By Rose Beasley, Staff Writer