BOE amends its employee COVID-19 leave policy

Members of the Evans County School Board voted unanimously to change its employee leave procedures regarding COVID-19 absences. The new procedures are modeled after the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) – which ended Dec. 31, 2020 – and requires certain employers to provide employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19.

Waters explained during the Board’s work session held Feb. 8 there have been incidences where Evans County School System (ECSS) employees have had to quarantine two and three times – out of no fault of their own…

…CHS construction update

Superintendent Dr. Marty Waters advised board members the guaranteed maximum price for the construction of the new Claxton High School (CHS) building is $18,582,564 and noted the project is currently $89,699 under budget.

A variety of design renderings depicting the interior of the new CHS building were shown to board members while Waters provided an update on the status of construction.

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. All subscriptions include access to our online archives dating back to 1915.

By Julie Braly, Editor