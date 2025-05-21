BOE announced ‘leadership transition’ last week

Editor’s note: Below is a press release submitted via email by the Evans Board of Education, dated May 12, 2025. The Enterprise was unaware of the PR until Tuesday, May 13, at which time it was too late to include in our edition of May 14. BOE’s meeting of May 12 was covered in the May 14 edition, but we chose to publish the Board’s submission here.

The Evans County Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Martin G. Waters have mutually agreed that Dr. Waters will conclude his service with the Evans County Charter School System effective May 31, 2025. This decision reflects a shared commitment to a smooth and respectful leadership transition that supports the continued progress of the district.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132. (See full story in the May 21 edition of The Enterprise).