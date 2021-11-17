BOE announces upcoming public town hall meetings

The Evans County Charter School System announced last week it will be hosting three public town hall meetings to present the district’s 5-year facilities plan.

…Two meetings are scheduled for Tuesday, December 7, 2021, – one at 10:00 a.m. and the other at 6:00 p.m. A third meeting is slated for Thursday, December 9, at 6:00 p.m. All meetings will be hosted at the Board of Education.

For further details about the projects under consideration, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.