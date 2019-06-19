BOE approves $17 million budget

The Board of Education unanimously approved the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020 during the regularly scheduled meeting last week. The $17 million general fund budget, which begins July 1, shows a projected balance of $7,373.46 revenue over expenditures.

By Julie Braly, Editor