BOE approves naming of facilities; Albert, Lynn, Holland recognized

Board members of the Evans County Charter School System approved the naming of three facilities after former educators and coaches Virginia Albert, Durell Lynn, and Dr. Diane Holland, during its October 12 meeting.

(A track, gymnasium, and administrative area will be named)

