BOE, Claxton renew School Resource Officer agreement

The Evans County Board of Education and the Claxton Police Department (CPD) have renewed their annual agreement for School Resource Officers (SRO) to serve the schools within the district. The new contract, however, allows funding for a third SRO.

Claxton’s SROs retain their positions as police officers with the city but are housed at the schools. Under the new agreement, the district will pay….

….CPD has chosen Officer Rhiannon Cason to serve as the Evans County School System’s third SRO. Cason – the only female officer employed by any law enforcement agency in Evans County – joins Officers Ron Smith and Gene McKinnon, who currently serve as SROs within the school district.

By Julie Braly, Editor