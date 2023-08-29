BOE hearings on tax increase begin tomorrow; hike of .228 mills needed to receive grant funds

The first of three public hearings will be held tomorrow at the Evans County Board of Education Central Office (BOE) to give residents an opportunity to comment on the BOE’s planned increase in the school system’s tax millage rate. Tentative plans are for the BOE to increase the school system’s next property tax levy by .228 over the rollback millage rate, which will cause a property tax increase of 1.66 percent.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.