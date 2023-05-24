BOE hears school curriculum updates; last work session for strategic plan June 1

As the Board of Education nears the end of its work sessions for gathering input for updating the system’s strategic plan, the May 11 session focused on Human Resources. Focus groups provided input on ways to attract a diverse and qualified work-force, ways to better support and retain instructional staff, and ways to better support and retain support staff. The final work session, to be held on June 1, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the Central Office Board Room, will be focused on Organizational and Operational Effectiveness. The public is invited to attend.